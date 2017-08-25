Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Right before Luke Skywalker first meets green, wrinkly alien Jedi Yoda on the swamp planet of Dagobah, he takes a moment to have a quick snack from a rations kit. The box is divided up into multiple small compartments filled with different food items. On Thursday, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter to share his remembrances of the snacks inside.

According to Hamill, the Earth food that stood in for the sci-fi meal in "The Empire Strikes Back" included mixed nuts, sesame sticks and crackers. The best revelation is that the pill-like items are actually mint and orange Tic Tacs, small candies that double as breath fresheners. Hamill describes it as "basically airline food."

The scene memorably includes Yoda taking a taste test of Skywalker's rations, which doesn't end well. Skywalker grabs the box, declaring, "Hey! That's my dinner." Yoda doesn't care for it, saying, "How you get so big eating food of this kind?" Hamill's tweet came in response to a fan's mention of the scene.

Also of interest is Hamill seems to have forgotten how to spell the name of the swamp planet Dagobah, or else he just delivered a typo when he added #DegobahDelicacy as a hashtag. But that's okay. As far as we know, it's been a long time since Skywalker set foot on Yoda's humid planet.

