Lucasfilm

Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars saga. But now, thanks to a cryptic tweet by actor Mark Hamill, fans are wondering if they've been pronouncing her name wrong all this time.

Hamill recently watched footage of his audition for the role of Luke Skywalker in the original 1977 Star Wars film. One cringe-worthy moment is when Hamill calls Harrison Ford "Hans" instead of Han Solo. There's also a tidbit about pronouncing Chewbacca.

Also asked: Is it LAY-a or LEE-a? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 11, 2019

"Also asked: Is it LAY-a or LEE-a?" Hamill tweeted.

Of course, Hamill doesn't offer any hints to the correct pronunciation. But this Leia debate has proof on both sides.

In Revenge of the Sith, when Padme gives birth, Obi-Wan asks her to name the children. Padme clearly pronounces newborn Leia's name as LAY-uh.

In A New Hope, right before Leia's home planet of Alderaan is destroyed, Tarkin pronounces her name name LEE-uh.

Senator Dodonna also calls her LEE-uh during the Death Star attack briefing prior the assault on the Death Star.

In Empire Strikes Back, when Luke uses the Force to communicate with Leia when he's in trouble he pronounces it as LAY-uh.

In Return of the Jedi, Luke pronounces Leia as LAY-uh when he talks about their mother.

So it seems people who are close to Leia pronounce her name as LAY-uh. But when people who barely know her say her name, they pronounce it as LEE-uh. But thanks to Hamill's tweet, the debate will rage on over social media.

"No I disliked in A New Hope when the General was giving You and Wedge your duty," user JenniLynnHamill tweeted. "And R2's unit was stripped for the info and he said Princess LEE-a I had a heart attack because I yelled at the screen and said it's LEIA ITS LEIA L-E-I-A. as I sighed hard SMH like woah."

"She's a general and a princess so I had better get it right," user @TheGrizzlegrog tweeted.

"I always liked it that some characters pronounced it differently. It made the world more relatable," user @m0th3rst4r tweeted.

No I disliked in A New Hope when the General was giving You and Wedge your duty. And R2s unit was stripped for the info and he said Princess LEE-a I had a Heart attack because I yelled at the screen and said its LEIA ITS LEIA L-E-I-A. as I sighed hard SMH like woah.🤔😔 pic.twitter.com/60U4MXEZhW — Jenni Lynn Hamill❤ (@JenniLynnHamill) November 11, 2019

“Lay uh” only in “A New Hope” is “Lee-Uh” used, and it’s used once. She’s referred to with that pronunciation in the briefing scene about the weakness in the Death Star. — Dwalton (@DWaltonDameM) November 11, 2019

She's a General and a Princess so I had better get it right :0) pic.twitter.com/vPY4LvtfY7 — Des Hegarty (@TheGrizzlegrog) November 11, 2019

both are correct like AT-AT and @@ — Joshua Bluemel #KnivesOut #TheGreyOrder (@Joogle83) November 11, 2019

It's used twice I think in SW. IV. Tarkin says Lee-uh before he blows up Alderann and I think in the briefing room for the death star plans. I look at it from a linguistics view, Inner core Lee-uh mid and outer core Lay-uh. — realmallard (@realmallard1) November 11, 2019

I always liked it that some characters pronounced it differently it made the world more relatable. — m0th3rst4r (@m0th3rst4r) November 11, 2019

Pronunciation: The English name is pronounced as, L-EE-uh, ee like SEE. but the Hebrew name is pronounced L-AY-uh, AY like in WAY.

But George didn't care how you said anything right Mark? h-A-n or h-O-n 😂 — 🎄 Dom 🇯🇪🇬🇧 (@CarrDominic) November 11, 2019

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.