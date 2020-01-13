CNET también está disponible en español.

Star Wars' Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account over company's political-ad policies

He says he'll "sleep better at night," having deleted his account.

gettyimages-1187776267

Mark Hamill thinks Facebook has gone to the dark side.

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Images

Star Wars' Mark Hamill tweeted Sunday night that he's deleted his Facebook account. In the post, Hamill said he's disappointed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg values profit over truthfulness. Hamill linked to an article from The New York Times that said the social media site has no plans to adjust its political policies. 

Political campaigns can reportedly use Facebook to direct advertisements to certain sections of the electorate, but the site won't police the integrity of the messages. 

Ahead of Hamill's tweet, Facebook posted a blog about transparency and control in political ads. Though some changes let users have a bit more control over the ads they see, it's still possible for politicians to lie in those ads, and this is allowed by the social media site. Prior to Hamill's tweet, 250 Facebook employees publicly criticized the social media site's policy as well. 

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

