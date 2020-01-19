Star Wars Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet: $67

Hasbro

Full disclosure: I'm coming at the Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet with a clear bias. For proof that I love collecting authentic sci-fi paraphernalia, let me point out that I own one of Mark Watney's space helmets from The Martian, straight off the lot at 20th Century Fox. The Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet is part of "The Black Series" of Star Wars collectibles, and it's a full-size electronic helmet that doesn't just look authentic, it has lights and sound effects as well to immerse you in the action. Right now, you can get the Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet for $67 at Amazon, which is $33 off the list price and an all-time low, about $12 less than its previous best price.

The helmet is made for adult heads, so it's really meant for grownups -- though the packaging says it's intended for anyone 14 years and up. I just wouldn't give this to an 8 year old. And younglings wouldn't appreciate Luke's helmet, anyway. Not the way you and I do.

The interior of the helmet is fully padded, and speakers play sounds from the Battle of Yavin and the Battle of Hoth (you can switch between them with the flip of a switch). Is this essential? Depends upon whether you collect this sort of thing or not, I suppose. But it looks very authentic, and if you're the sort of person who would love to keep this on the dresser in case of unexpected Imperial attack, the price has never been better than right now.

