X-Wings have long marked the spot, but some Star Wars fans appreciate the beauty and power of the larger Y-Wing rebel ship.

On May 4, Star Wars Day, Lego will release the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Y-Wing Starfighter set, StarWars.com reports.

There are smaller versions of the Y-Wing already flying, but this set looks impressive. It will sell for $199 (£141, AU$258) and measures over 2 inches (5 centimeters) high, 24 inches (60 centimeters) long and 11 inches (27 centimeters) wide. It stands over 9 inches (22 centimeters) high mounted on the included stand.

The set includes minifigs of Gold Leader and R2-BHD, plus a cockpit that opens, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for an astromech droid.

"Not bad for the ol' workhorse of the rebel fleet," StarWars.com cracks.

The set will be available beginning May 4, Star Wars Day, at shop.Lego.com and Lego stores.