Star Wars Lego Halloween special trailer hints at Luke Skywalker joining Darth Vader

Star Wars will get spooky on Oct. 1 when a Halloween special hits Disney Plus. The Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer dropped Tuesday, revealing the special's dark side villains in a story that takes place after The Rise of Skywalker.

The special sees Poe and BB-8 making an emergency landing on volcanic hellscape planet Mustafar, where they're forced to go on an adventure in Darth Vader's castle and hear three creepy tales from different eras of Star Wars. 

One focuses on Ben Solo's first encounter with Ren (an important part of Ben's journey to the dark side), another will look at how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn and the final story will explore "what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker's greatest wishes were immediately granted," Disney said in a release.

Christian Slater will play Ren, who preceded Ben Solo as leader of the Knights of Ren. This character previously appeared in The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series -- this will be his first appearance in another medium, and it seems be an adaptation of the events seen in the comic.

Terrifying Tales will likely have a similar sense of silly fun to last year's Lego Holiday Special. The Lego shows and specials are considered canon-adjacent rather than fully part of the continuity. Elements can inform the main universe, even if the wacky antics are out of step.

