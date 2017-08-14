Star Wars tweet leaves fans dreaming of 'Last Jedi' trailer

Lucasfilm

So, anyone ready for a new "Last Jedi" trailer?

It's been a while, and fans are ready. So ready, in fact, that they're seeing hints that one might be arriving Tuesday morning. But in true Star Wars form, these might not be the droids fans are looking for.

Here's the tweet that started it all, from "Good Morning America," the ABC morning show.

Alright, see you tomorrow! Make it a great day! pic.twitter.com/I2qUsG6qUO — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2017

Needless to say, ABC is owned by the Disney-ABC Television Group, and Disney owns Lucasfilm, the studio that created Star Wars. So some fans took the simple GIF to mean that a "Last Jedi" trailer was coming Tuesday morning and would be aired on "GMA."

Me deciphering GMA's tweet: pic.twitter.com/q93FJprSXu — Kristen The Porg (@kristenkbates) August 14, 2017

New Episode VIII trailer?? — Tafari Tano (@TafariTano) August 14, 2017

Wait! What is your hidden message here?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/TWTCQ4NqFN — Fedde (@FeddeCampo) August 14, 2017

You don't say, see you tomorrow to 3.7M followers teasing Star Wars without it being a message. Has to be intentional. — Ƭhe ƒuƬuriƬion (@TheFuturition) August 14, 2017

But some fans, especially those who'd been burned before, took a clearer-headed view. "GMA" has promised big Star Wars news in the past, then offered up news about the Force For Change charity -- a good cause, but not what footage-starved fans were hungry for.

Star Wars fans: OMG GMA IS GOING TO SHOW A TRAILER! OMG! IT IS HAPPENING!



Me: Maybe. In October. — Magnús (@GeekFurious) August 14, 2017

If anything it's most likely Force Friday or Force for Change related. Not trailer related — Star Wars Junkman (@StarWarsJunk) August 14, 2017

And then Jeff D. Lowe, social-media producer for "Good Morning America," essentially froze fans' dreams in Carbonite with this tweet.

@ManaByte As GMA's social person and (as you can tell by my profile) a HUGE fan, I promise you nothing is being alluded to in the GIF lol — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 14, 2017

Some fans weren't happy with what they saw as a deliberate tease, but Lowe says using Star Wars images in show tweets is common and has no deeper meaning.

We post GIFs from Disney properties every single day. That specific gif AND copy has been tweeted from GMA at 9AM numerous times this year. — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 14, 2017

Nothing about a Star Wars trailer announcement, that is...



Same for tmrw RE: Avengers content if I post a Captain America gif or something — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 14, 2017

And here's one excellent theory: GMA is just using the Force on Grandma.

I think I say this every year now GMA stuff is to remind my grandma, who sees a movie a year, to choose STAR WARS. https://t.co/U7OItMNIBC — Collin Llewellyn (@collinllewellyn) August 14, 2017

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15, and no one knows when the next trailer will be released. Not even Grandma.

