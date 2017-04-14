2:01 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

"Breathe, just breathe."

It happened, finally. Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, we got our first look at "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

During a panel all about upcoming episode 8, we learned a little bit more (stress on little) about the film from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, director Rian Johnson and actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill. We got a brief appearance by BB-8. Oh, and we got to check out a brand new poster.

We also briefly met a new character (!!) named Rose, who's played by Kelly Marie Tran. "She's part of the resistance and she works maintenance," Tran said. Johnson added, "She's not a soldier, she's not a hero, she just gets pulled into" this world.

Ridley, who plays Rey, teased episode 8, saying we pick up her story right where "Force Awakens" left off, but "it's difficult to meet your heroes, because it might not be what you expect."

The First Order will make some aggressive moves right in the beginning of "Last Jedi," Johnson said. Hype-master Kennedy said director Johnson "has an amazing uniqueness" to his writing and directing.

Johnson, who said the film is still in post-production, also shared some of his own behind-the-scenes photos.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits worldwide on December 15.

