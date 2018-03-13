Laura Dern said 'Pew! Pew!' in 'Last Jedi' when firing blaster

It's tough not to make cartoonish sounds when you're pretend-firing a fake weapon, no matter how old you are. On Tuesday, when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" came out on digital, we learned that even happens in other galaxies.
Actress Laura Dern, who plays Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo in "The Last Jedi," couldn't resist making the age-old kid sound of "Pew! Pew!" while filming shooting scenes for the movie.
This wasn't exactly breaking news. Dern herself admitted it to Stephen Colbert back when she appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in August, long before "Last Jedi" even came out.
"I'm gonna tell you the most embarrassing story," she told Colbert. "There is a moment where I get to have a space weapon in my hand, and I guess that I didn't realize that I [I was imagining I] was back in my bedroom at eight years old, doing the scene. And I went, 'Pew! Pew!' as I was [firing]."
Still, fans found the revelation hilarious.
And it turned out Dern is just the latest in a long line of Star Wars personal-sound-effect-makers.
But for better or for worse, the "Pew! Pew!" sound effects have been lost to history.
On that "Late Show" interview, after Colbert and Dern doubled over laughing, Dern said, "They've taken the sound out, I don't think you'll hear that in the movie."
