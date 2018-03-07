'Last Jedi' deleted scene: Finn calls Phasma a 'whoop hog'

"The Last Jedi" won't be out on digital or Blu-ray for another week, but "The Star Wars Show" released one of the deleted scenes from the 2017 film on Wednesday. (The scene starts at 1:35 into the video above.)

No spoilers, but if you enjoy the humor and snark that sometimes accompanies Star Wars, this scene is for you. It adds some color and personal depth to the fight between Finn (John Boyega) and his former boss, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

No spoilers, but is "whoop hog" a technical term? Asking for a friend.

Phasma's phalanx of Stormtroopers, so often just anonymous soldiers in suits, also get a divine (if short) moment of dawning knowledge about the leader that Rebel fans (sorry -- "Rebel scum," as Finn says) will relish.

"Phasma trained Finn, so she knows him and he knows her," Boyega told USA Today in 2017. "It's almost like going up against your sensei, going up against the person who taught you everything you know. It's much more brutal."

The scene was probably cut for flow and time -- as fun as it is, it's not really necessary for the fight -- but it's entertaining to watch.

More deleted scenes will be available before the end of the month. "The Last Jedi" hits Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 27. It comes to digital March 13.