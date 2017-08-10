'Last Jedi' director discusses whether kids should see it

No question, the Star Wars saga has some disturbing scenes, from Anakin's limb-losing volcanic nightmare to Han Solo's horrific carbonite freeze frame.
But grim or not, the saga is a favorite with many kids, some of whom began watching the films (and playing with the assorted toys) in toddlerhood.
On Thursday night, an Australian fan and father of a 7-year-old wrote to podcast host David Chen, asking how old a child should be before watching the Star Wars movies.
"I have always known and been well aware of (creator George) Lucas' vision and constant maintaining that these are kids' films," wrote Nathan, who asked that his last name not be used. "But with the war themes, mass murder and genocide with the basic concept of the Death Star, I see material that is highly inappropriate for most children."
Chen passed the ball to the one person who might know better than anyone -- Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming "Last Jedi," and Johnson tweeted a reply.
While "The Last Jedi" hasn't been officially rated yet, its predecessor, "The Force Awakens," was rated PG-13 "for sci-fi action violence," and the Internet Movie Database expects "Last Jedi" to follow suit, noting that the film could be darker than the acclaimed but serious "The Empire Strikes Back" from the 1980s.
Other Star Wars fans weighed in after Johnson's reply, with many sharing their own mature-movie childhood experiences.
"The Last Jedi" comes out on Dec. 15.
