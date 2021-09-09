Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake announced for PS5 and PC

Lucasfilm Games

Kicking off Sony's PlayStation Showcase was the surprise reveal of the remake for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Like the upcoming Dead Space remake, the title will revitalize the original game with new technology, bringing the original story to modern platforms. Though there've been some rumors over the last year, we finally got confirmation that it's real and it'll be coming to PlayStation 5 and for PC as well.



First released in 2003 for the PC and the original Xbox, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a role playing game set thousands of years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. Bioware, creators of the Mass Effect series, made the original, and it was a sprawling adventure set across some of the Star Wars franchise's most iconic and exciting worlds. The original story focused on the saga of Darth Revan, a Sith Lord who'd gone missing, and how a mysterious space adventurer turned Jedi might have ties.

The debut teaser showed the reveal of the new Darth Revan, along with the distinctive helmet and red lightsaber. The remake is being created by Aspyr, in association with Lucasfilm Games. We're still in the dark about what's in store for this game, but it's exciting to see that one of the Star Wars franchise's most well-loved games is making a comeback.

