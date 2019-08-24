Star Wars, Kit Harington, and everything from Walt Disney Studios D23 panel

LucasFilm

Disney just dropped a Space Mountain's worth of television and movie news on us at its biannual convention D23 Expo. On Friday, Star Wars and Marvel fans already got an epic trailer for Disney Plus show The Mandalorian as well as three new Marvel series: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. But on Saturday the Walt Disney Studios panel had a "hold my beer" moment, showing off footage and trailers for Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Frozen 2 and Mulan.

And they announced news about animated films Soul, Onward and Raya and the Last Dragon. Black Panther 2 got a release date, and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a character in Eternals.

Take a breath, because all of that was announced in addition to even more stuff in a lengthy keynote featuring tons of celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, The Rock, Tom Holland, Emma Stone, Chris Pratt, Kerri Russell, Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Sadly, Disney didn't livestream this morning's panel so you can't see most of the preview footage yet. But CNET was on the ground at D23 to bring you any tasty tidbits as they are announced. Let's break down the entire event below and we'll update this story as more info emerges online.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Director J.J. Abrams introduced the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker including R2-D2 and BB-8. A new poster was revealed that shows Rey and Kylo Ren facing off in front of a shadow which looks like Emperor Palpatine.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

During the panel, new footage from The Rise of Skywalker was shown. At one moment in the montage, Rey, wearing a black hood, wields a double-bladed lightsaber just like Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Walt Disney Studios

Keri Russell from The Americans and Felicity plays Zorri Bliss in The Rise of Skywalker. She described having to wear a helmet as "strangely empowering". She said, "I can't wait for you to meet Zorri, she's very cool and kind of shady. A criminal and sort of this old friend of Poe."

Kit Harington joins the film The Eternals

After a day of rumors, it was confirmed that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will join The Eternals alongside Gemma Chan. Harington will play Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Eternals have arrived on stage at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AltxcOvGXU — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Marvel's Black Widow

Kevin Feige the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) showed off footage from the upcoming film Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The footage looked similar to what was shown at last month's Comic Con but with expanded scenes.

Black Widow enters an apartment fight with her gun drawn and gets into a fight with Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh. At one point Natasha gets up and says, "It's good to see you, too sis."

Jay Maidment

Later in the footage Yelena asks Natasha, "Why do you always do that thing? The pose, the fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Black Widow opens in theaters worldwide on May 1, 2020.

Pixar's Soul with Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx

Pixar revealed its upcoming film which features Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner and Tina Fey as 22. Joe is a high school music teacher with a dream of playing a big jazz club. The film is about where souls come from and all the things that make you you.

Pixar

Jon Batiste is writing music while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are working on the score. Soul also stars Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove and will be in theaters June 19, 2020.

The Rock and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

One of the best parts of shows like D23 and Comic Con are the live shenanigans studios pull and that we just eat it. Case in point, Disney showed off the upcoming film Jungle Cruise. It's a buddy comedy starring The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Out of nowhere, The Rock rides up into the convention hall on a jungle cruise boat called La Quila and says, "Sometimes you need me to save the day."

Walt Disney Studios

He shows off "his version" of a trailer for Jungle Cruise and says that it's about "heroic men, kicking ass and saving the girl." At which point, Emily Blunt rides in in an old car mad at the footage that was screened. Blunt says to The Rock, "Did you cut that yourself?" And then tells the D23 crowd to forget everything they saw.

Then, Blunt shows off "her version" of a trailer in which The Rock's name is smaller. Most ridiculous of all, is neither of the trailers shown are the official which will hopefully come out soon.

Mulan, Black Panther 2, Cruella

This panel was dense and moved fast. But here were a few other significant moments from the panel.

Black Panther 2 - Ryan Coogler who directed Black Panther and Creed, came out for a moment to share that Black Panther 2 would be released May 6, 2022.

Mulan - A clip from the live-action remake of Mulan was shown. It's the matchmaker sequence.

Walt Disney Studios

Cruella - And while we're on live-action remakes, there's Cruella which will star Emma Stone as Cruella de Ville. it's set in the 1970s, in London and very punk rock.

Tom Holland's "I love you 3,000" moment: Tom Holland was at the event to promote Pixar's Onward. But the actor gave an acknowledgement of the Spider-Man battle between Sony and the MCU when he said, "Listen, it's been a crazy week, but thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3000."

