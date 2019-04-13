Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Watch the trailer here

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's story, star Cameron Monaghan, a trailer and its release date of Nov. 15, 2019 were revealed during a Saturday panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

A trailer has hit, as has news that actor Cameron Monaghan of Shameless and Gotham will star in the game as a Padawan named Cal Kestis who who escaped Order 66 and finds himself in mortal danger immediately after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. The new teaser shows his character on the run, trusting no one.

Respawn boss Vince Zampella confirmed Saturday that the game will be a single-player story game with no multiplayer function or microtransactions. It will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 15.

"Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous period," said Stig Asmussen, a game director at Respawn as part of the announcement.

Asmussen describes the game as having a focus on melee combat, lightsaber and Force powers, with the main character driven to completing his Jedi training despite being in pursuit.

Kestis won't be alone in his adventure, as he will have droid BD-1 by his side and a companion named Cere. Respawn teases that "familiar faces" will tie into the game as well - maybe we'll find out about other surviving Jedi?

The announcement at Star Wars Celebration Chicago of no multiplayer function or microtransactions, along with the confirmation of a larger focus on story, is a big reversal from the fiasco Star Wars Battlefront II became in 2017. Though its multiplayer and new single-player mode were highly touted at that year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, the game itself got a mixed reception for its lootbox-style progression system at launch. Battlefront II since has been updated several times, changing its progression system while adding new Star Wars characters.

