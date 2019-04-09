Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order teases a broken world for heroes

Star Wars fans are about to be treated to a brand new game, and we've just had our first look.
The official Star Wars and EA Star Wars Twitter accounts shared a teaser for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, which is set to be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Chicago this weekend. The game from Titanfall creators Respawn has been rumored for some time, and in February we got news that it would be shown off at the massive fan weekend in Chicago. Now, we have a few more hints to what we'll see.
The tweet shows a seriously broken lightsaber shooting sparks on top of an ancient look stone carving. The tagline? "Don't stand out." That could be a hint to what the game will be about -- it's set after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when Order 66 called for the execution of all Jedi.
Electronic Arts has come under fire for its handling of the Star Wars franchise in the past (remember the pay-to-win drama over lootboxes in Battlefront II?) -- but here's hoping Fallen Order doesn't fall over the same hurdles.
We'll be on the ground in Chicago, so stay tuned to CNET for all your Star Wars updates.
