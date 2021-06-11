Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming for PS5 and Xbox Series, free upgrades available

Lucasfilm/EA

Electronic Arts has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, and that previous owners of the game may be eligible for a free version.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be able to get a free, cross-generation upgrade, while the game will also be available in . It joins other free Xbox upgrades including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal and Doom Eternal.

Respawn says that the next-gen version of Jedi: Fallen Order features:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order first came out in 2019 and CNET's review at the time called it "a fun mashup of Dark Souls, Tomb Raider and Metroid Prime."

The free crossgrade news comes on the eve of the biggest games convention of the year, E3, and it's rumored that a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, another Star Wars game, will be announced at the show.