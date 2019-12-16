Star Wars is already being considered for these Oscars

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

We've only just seen who's been nominated for Golden Globes, but incoming are the Oscars. And we all know they're the real deal.

The 92nd show will take place next year on Feb. 10, and the short list of nominees for nine categories arrived on Monday. A few wild cards have made the cut, namely Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is yet to hit theaters, although no doubt Academy voters have a chance to view early copies.

J.J. Abrams' trilogy ender has been short-listed for best original score and for best visual effects. Its competition is none other than Mouse House roommate Avengers: Endgame, shortlisted in the same two categories.

But that's it so far. Only shortlists for nine categories have been announced: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

We'll have to wait to find out if 2020 is the year superhero films make a mark in the biggest category.

Another movie of note is Parasite, the latest film from Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who made Okja and Snowpiercer. It's on the shortlist for best international feature film, but what we really want to see is if it gets a best picture nod. It won the biggest prize at Cannes this year, the Palme d'Or, with its universal themes about family and capitalism, all wrapped up in a brilliant comedy-tragedy.

Check out the shortlist of nominees (in nine categories) at the Academy website.