Star Wars invades your sushi with official soy sauce dishes

LucasFilm

Star Wars is a global phenomenon, but it seems like Japan gets all the special merch.

LucasFilm, capitalising on Japan's local tastes, has released a set of special Star Wars-themed soy sauce dishes.

The set, which includes Darth Vader, C-3P0, R2-D2 and a Stormtrooper helmet, sells online for 11,380 yen ($100, AU$130 and £80). Made of Japanese Arita porcelain, the dishes' designs are only complete when you fill them with soy sauce, as seen above.

Late last year, Japanese fans were treated with a set of special Star Wars edition phones by local carrier SoftBank. That was to celebrate the release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Why release Star Wars soy sauce dishes in February? Why not, that's why.

The next time we'll revisit the far, far away galaxy will be in December, when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" drops globally.

