Star Wars Instant Pots are here and R2-D2 can now cook your dinner

Star Wars droids can fix vehicles, pilot ships and even save Jedi Masters and Rebels when they get in a tough bind. But more importantly, R2-D2 and BB-8 can now make you dinner.

Instant Pot just released a Star Wars collection featuring R2-D2, BB-8, Darth Vader and more.

The five new editions include a 6-quart R2-D2, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader, which retail for $100 (about £73, AU$147) each.

There's also a smaller 3-quart BB-8 for $80 (about £62, AU$118), and a bigger 8-quart Chewbacca Instant Pot for a bit more at $120 (about £93, AU$177).

As with regular Instant Pots, these Star Wars versions include the usual features such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, rice cooking, steaming, and even yogurt making. There's also a warming function.

If you need a few recipes to try out inside your R2-D2 Instant Pot, each of the five Instant Pots comes with Star Wars-themed recipes.

The Star Wars recipes include: BB-8 Shrimp Pasta, Darth Vader's Beef Stew, Dark Side Deviled Eggs, R2-D2 Rotisserie Herb Chicken and Chewie's Chili. Don't worry, no porgs are needed for this chili.

Here are a few Instant Pot recipes that CNET editors really like as well.

These Instant Pots aren't the only new Star Wars kitchen gear to be released this year. There is also the high-end Le Creuset Star Wars cast-iron cookware line, which includes a Han Solo carbonite signature roaster and Millennium Falcon trivet.