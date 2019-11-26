CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday week deals Star Wars Instant Pots Interstellar comet Borisov Black Friday gaming deals Why Tesla Cybertruck's glass shattered Walmart Black Friday 2019

Star Wars Instant Pots are here and R2-D2 can now cook your dinner

Sadly, there's no Baby Yoda Instant Pot in the lineup.

Listen
- 01:33
swinsta

Cook with Chewbacca, R2-D2, BB-8,  Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Instant Pots.

 Williams Sonoma

Star Wars droids can fix vehicles, pilot ships and even save Jedi Masters and Rebels when they get in a tough bind. But more importantly, R2-D2 and BB-8 can now make you dinner.

Instant Pot just released a Star Wars collection featuring R2-D2, BB-8, Darth Vader and more.

The five new editions include a 6-quart R2-D2, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader, which retail for $100 (about £73, AU$147) each.

There's also a smaller 3-quart BB-8 for $80 (about £62, AU$118), and a bigger 8-quart Chewbacca Instant Pot for a bit more at $120 (about £93, AU$177).

insta-r2d2

R2-D2 Instant Pot

 Williams Sonoma
insta-tormtrooper

Stormtrooper Instant Pot

 Williams Sonoma
insta-vader

Darth Vader Instant Pot

 Williams Sonoma
insta-bb8

BB-8 Instant Pot

 Williams Sonoma
insta-chewbacca

Chewbacca Instant Pot

 Williams Sonoma

As with regular Instant Pots, these Star Wars versions include the usual features such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, rice cooking, steaming, and even yogurt making. There's also a warming function.

If you need a few recipes to try out inside your R2-D2 Instant Pot, each of the five Instant Pots comes with Star Wars-themed recipes. 

Now playing: Watch this: 8 essential Instant Pot tips
2:11

The Star Wars recipes include: BB-8 Shrimp Pasta, Darth Vader's Beef Stew, Dark Side Deviled Eggs, R2-D2 Rotisserie Herb Chicken and Chewie's Chili. Don't worry, no porgs are needed for this chili. 

Here are a few Instant Pot recipes that CNET editors really like as well.

These Instant Pots aren't the only new Star Wars kitchen gear to be released this year. There is also the high-end Le Creuset Star Wars cast-iron cookware line, which includes a Han Solo carbonite signature roaster and Millennium Falcon trivet. 