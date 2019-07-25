Star Wars arcade machine now available for preorder

Arcade1Up on Thursday said it launched presales for the Star Wars Home Arcade Game through GameStop. The machine, which stands at just over five feet tall, features original artwork, a light-up marquee, full-color 17-inch display and dual speakers.
The Star Wars Home Arcade Game includes original arcade versions of classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Preorders are available on GameStop's site. The machine costs $499.99.
Also available for preorder is the limited edition Marvel Super Heroes arcade cabinet, which you can get on the Arcade1Up website. The machine features a light-up marquee, Sanwa joysticks and buttons, and riser with exclusive artwork. It costs $399, and comes with the games Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom and The Punisher.
