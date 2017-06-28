Move over, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. It's time for the women to take the spotlight.

A new, original series of animated shorts called "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" will debut July 3 on Disney's YouTube channel. The series will explores the stories that helped shape Rey, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, Padmè Amidala, Ahsoka Tano and more.

Disney released a sneak peek on Tuesday of Rey and BB-8 getting chased, Jyn throwing fruit at Stormtroopers, Princess Leia sharing intel with Sabine, Padmè fighting off assassin Zam Wesell and Ahsoka igniting her lightsaber for battle.

Yoda, BB-8, Ewoks and even a Wampa monster make cameo appearances.

The eight animated shorts written by Jennifer Muro and directed by Brad Rau will each run three minutes.

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla) and Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) will reprise their character roles for the show.

Princess Leia will be voiced by Shelby Young, and Padmè Amidala will be voiced by Catherine Taber, who played her in "The Clone Wars."

A new short will premiere online each day at 10 a.m. PT, culminating with a television debut set for July 9 on Disney Channel.

