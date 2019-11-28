Thanksgiving has its pros and cons.
Pros: Food, the companionship of your people men and women, Black Friday deals.
Cons: Cultural appropriation, potential for bust-ups with your family over any kind of hot button topic over the dinner table.
Thankfully, Star Wars and The Mandalorian are here to spare us all.
Jon Favreau's solution: Baby Yoda.
"If your Thanksgiving table gets too heated," said Favreau, creator of new Star Wars show The Mandalorian, "show everyone this video I took on the set of the Mandalorian."
What follows: Brief behind-the-scenes footage of Baby Yoda in his natural habitat, inside a basket, most likely seconds from being lifted up and gently cradled by Werner Herzog, who reportedly treated and spoke to this remarkably well-constructed puppet as if it were a real thing that was alive.
Look, no matter how bad things get with your folks, I think it's important that we remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving: Baby Yoda came to Earth to help alleviate us the pain and suffering of existence in this fallen world. Baby Yoda bless.
Star Wars has given us a gift to save Thanksgiving: More Baby Yoda
