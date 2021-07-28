Star Wars game sale: The Force Unleashed and other classics for $5 each

LucasArts

Microsoft is giving Xbox players the chance to go on a bunch of adventures in a galaxy far, far away on the cheap until Friday, Aug. 6. Classic Star Wars games like and are on sale for $5 each.

If you want to go even more retro in your lightsaber-swinging adventure, the incredible and are among the discounted titles. For those who prefer to wield a blaster, (the 2005 game, not the 2017 one) and are on sale too.

Should you be in the mood for some buildable fun, Lego Star Wars games , and are on sale too. There's not much point getting The Original Trilogy over The Complete Saga though -- pretty much all of the former's content is included in the latter.

All of these games came out for the original Xbox or Xbox 360 between 2003 and 2011, but you can play them on the Series X|S and One consoles thanks to backwards compatibility.