Star Wars: Galaxy Edge's Disney park ride names, more details revealed

Disney Parks

Two attractions coming to Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge had their names revealed Saturday at the D23 Destination D event, along with more details about how they will take tourists into the Star Wars universe.

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run is the official name of the previously announced Millennium Falcon experience, which will let riders pilot Han Solo and Chewbacca's famous ship.

Guests who board Solo's ship will take one of three different roles for the experience

Also unveiled Saturday was Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, an attraction that will pit guests in the middle of a battle between Leia Organa's Resistance and the dark First Order. A video that Disney said was shot inside of the new attraction shows First Order officers, Stormtroopers and droids just before the Resistance's forces show up in an attack.

These attractions and the Galaxy's Edge area will also get new songs and themes orchestrated by Star Wars composer John Williams, and a preview of these songs also debuted in a video released Saturday.

Galaxy's Edge will also be paired up with a Star Wars hotel experience, with Disney Parks Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek stating will feel like a luxury starship with high-end dining and space-view cabins.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is currently on track to debut in 2019 at both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For more details about the new Star Wars parks, check out everything we know so far.