The last two months of 2019 will belong to Star Wars. First comes The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, but then comes the big one: The Rise of Skywalker.
But according to Bob Iger, speaking at a Disney earnings call, after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December, you can expect Star Wars feature films to go on "hiatus".
According to Iger, Disney is thinking of Star Wars (and Marvel) as "more that just... film franchises." Star Wars especially is a franchise that can make money via theme parks, merchandising and, now, as a TV property.
In terms of recent news, this makes sense. The David Benioff & D. B. Weiss movies were recently cancelled after the former Game of Thrones showrunners signed a lucrative deal with Netflix. Their trilogy was reportedly being set in a post-Rise of Skywalker universe. So, for the foreseeable future, you can expect to get your Star Wars fix on television with shows like the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
Discuss: Star Wars movies are going on 'hiatus' after The Rise of Skywalker
