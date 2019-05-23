Solo: A Star Wars Story arrived in May 2018 and quickly became the lowest-grossing Star Wars film in recent memory. But sometimes bummers turn into runners. A year later, Star Wars fans are rallying for a sequel to young Han Solo's story.
Box Office Mojo shows Solo pulled in under $400 million worldwide. Compare that with The Last Jedi in 2017, which banked over $1.3 billion. It's no wonder Disney didn't rush in with sequel plans.
Some fans attributed the poor showing to the marketing campaign or fan anger over the events of The Last Jedi. As it turns out, Solo was a fun romp of a film with engaging performances from Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role, Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.
The hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen hit the trending charts on Twitter on Thursday with a push from Star Wars News Net and its Resistance Broadcast podcast.
Star Wars fans were ready to get on board, tweeting their support for a movie sequel or a streaming series on Disney Plus.
Director Ron Howard, who took over after the original directors left, had already noticed how Solo was catching on after its digital release in September. He tweeted about how the movie's Rotten Tomatoes audience score was creeping higher.
Disney has carved out an extensive road map for future Star Wars movie releases, but Solo 2 doesn't appear to be on the radar. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are signed on to helm the next film after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out later in 2019.
The future of Han Solo's past doesn't look particularly rosy, but stranger things have happened and Star Wars fans can be very persuasive.
Discuss: Star Wars fans push for Solo 2 a year after its box office stumble
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.