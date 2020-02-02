Star Wars fans have some winter fun building Baby Yoda snowmen

Lucasfilm

Why build a boring, traditional snowman when you can make an adorable, icy Snowda?

Fans of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian took to the snow all over the US and Canada and crafted their own Baby Yoda snow sculptures they nicknamed Snowda.

Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!! ❄️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bLN3H536O1 — Karen (@kdub10s) January 25, 2020

While some Baby Yoda snow sculptures are huge like this six-foot-tall Snowda from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; other Baby Yoda sculptures are kid-size, like this big-eared Snowda from Ottawa, Ontario.

Other fans took their creativity a bit further by painting their Snowda green and brown and depicting it holding a cup of some kind of hot beverage. Fans also dressed up their Snowda in an actual brown robe.

But these impressive Snowda sculptures, built especially for the St. Paul, Minnesota, Winter Carnival, might be the most impressive of all.

Baby Snowda. ❄️



Have you stopped by the fairgrounds to check out Vulcan Snow Park and the snow sculptures yet? Don’t miss this and other @StPaulWinter Carnival activities happening through Feb. 2. pic.twitter.com/cNpHwtZjug — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) January 29, 2020