Star Wars fan starts petition calling for a Baby Yoda emoji

Twitter

In a world where we have an emoji for "input symbol for Latin capital letters," and one for "aerial tramway," why shouldn't there be one for Baby Yoda, aka The Child from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian? Travis Bramble has started an online petition on Change.org urging that the little green guy become an emoji.

"He stole our hearts, and now I want him to steal our keyboard space," Bramble writes.

Where would you use a Baby Yoda emoji? Bramble has thoughts.

"Your friend shares a pic of her newborn baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words," he writes. "You're sick and your mom texts you, 'Do you want some soup?' Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable."

As of Monday afternoon, 968 people had signed the petition. Bramble is hoping for 1,000 signatures.

The Unicode Consortium is the nonprofit group that oversees character encoding schemes, including emoji. There is a formal process, detailed on its site, that explains how to submit an emoji for consideration. Petitions are not part of the process, but that didn't seem to matter to fans of the little green guy.

"Baby Yoda must be protected and shared at all costs," wrote Katie Walters on the petition.