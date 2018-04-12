Star Wars fan shows Luke and Leia have come full circle

Lucasfilm

There's a neat detail in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that reaches all the way back to 1977's original Star Wars film.

Writer JM McNab pointed it out on Twitter on Wednesday, and his tweet has been liked nearly 100,000 times since.

Just realized that Luke Skywalker's story begins with Leia sending a projection of herself asking for help, and ends with Luke sending a projection to help Leia. pic.twitter.com/VdMXcFyvco — JM McNab (@jmmcnabagain) April 11, 2018

McNab kinda says it all, but for anyone in need of a refresher, Luke first learned of his twin sister Leia when R2-D2 projected a hologram of Leia asking Obi-Wan Kenobi for help. (Spoilers for a 40-year-old franchise ahead.) Then they blew up the Death Star, Yoda trained Luke as a Jedi, the Ewoks danced, there were some prequels we're going to ignore for now, Rey showed up and started kicking butt and taking names, that guy from Girls proved himself utterly undeserving of having Han and Leia as parents, and then in December Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out.

It was in The Last Jedi, of course, where the galactic boot was on the other foot. Luke ends up sending a projection of himself to help Leia, the sister who asked for help in a similar way 40 years earlier.

Maybe director Rian Johnson fully intended to have the Skywalker siblings come full circle in this way, but judging by the huge number of retweets and likes on McNab's tweet, many never noticed it until now.

Some fans had an emotional reaction.

I don’t have words to describe what my head is going through right now 😱 pic.twitter.com/Kf03bxR5zL — Edgar (@EdgarOrtega875) April 12, 2018

STOP MAKING ME FEEL THINGS, I only have about 7 feelings left — Whitney Van Laningham (@WhitneyPuppy) April 12, 2018

Yet another awesome layer to this brilliant movie. — Templeton Peck (@HothWampa24) April 12, 2018

That is so incredibly sweet and I hate you forever for making me cry with it. — Kitty Chandler (@mightybattlecat) April 12, 2018

But still, Star Wars, and not everyone's going to be on board the same X-Wing, if that even makes sense.

Very cool but we shouldn’t be realizing these things months later. Making audience think way too much in order to enjoy these gems. — Joey Sauce (@JoeySauce5) April 12, 2018

Worst ending ever.. — Solomon (@SolomonJMart) April 12, 2018