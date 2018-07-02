Star Wars Fan Awards expands to include art, photos and movies

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has been honoring Star Wars fanmade films since 2002, and now they are expanding their contest to praise Star Wars art as well.

The newly renamed Star Wars Fan Awards has been announced by Lucasfilm and StarWars.com Monday, expanding the previous Star Wars Fan Film Awards to include photo and visual art categories on top of the existing video category.

Now Playing: Watch this: Your guide to Star Wars lightsaber colors

Winners will be selected by both Lucasfilm's panel of judges and by an audience vote, with awards including best scene-inspired photo, best animation, best Star Wars food presentation among several others.

The full rules are posted on StarWarsFanAwards.com, and submissions are being accepted from July 17 through Sept. 17. Winners will be announced on The Star Wars Show at an unannounced date.

The last Fan Film Awards took place in 2016, and the Filmmaker Select winner was the below TK-436: A Stormtrooper Story, which is a gritty tale of a Stormtrooper justifying his actions as part of the Empire.

The contest also comes as the Star Wars fanbase themselves could use some good PR. Following last month's reports claiming that Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran left Instagram due to facing social media harassment, other Star Wars fans created a series of fan art pieces to show support for the actress.