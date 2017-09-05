'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow steps down

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

More changes came to the Star Wars universe on Tuesday as Disney announced director Colin Trevorrow is stepping down from "Star Wars: Episode IX."

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX,'" the company said in a statement. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

It's not the first big directing change to hit the blockbuster film saga this year.

In June, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the Han Solo standalone film, which is scheduled for a May 2018 release. Ron Howard took over the film.

Trevorrow, director of "Jurassic World" and "Safety Not Guaranteed," was announced as the director of the yet-untitled Episode IX in 2015. That film is expected to come out in 2019.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As with anything involving Star Wars, fans had plenty of opinions. (See also: Directors we'd like to see helm future Star Wars movies)

Is Colin Trevorrow really out as #StarWars Episode IX director? pic.twitter.com/xzV3nxMbZE — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) September 5, 2017

Colin Trevorrow still made more dough NOT making Star Wars than you or I will make in our entire lives combined, so...yknow. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 5, 2017

Was wrong about Hillary winning the election, was right about Colin Trevorrow getting fired off Star Wars. gonna call it even. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 5, 2017

trying to be civil and unbiased in my reaction to trevorrow leaving pic.twitter.com/KSL59V4fAI — emi (@plantblogger) September 5, 2017

Any of you folks wanna direct the new STAR WARS movie? https://t.co/26VpM2uaFC — Birth.Movies.Death. (@bmoviesd) September 5, 2017

I was skeptical about Trevorrow, but there's little reason to be happy about studios souring on indie-to-major hirings. — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) September 5, 2017

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.