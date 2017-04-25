Thank the maker! 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to drop early

Disney

Over the past few years, we've gotten used to checking in with Han Solo and the rest of the Star Wars cast of characters in December, but it looks like that holiday tradition is ending, and not just because Kylo Ren is such a colossal baddie.

The Hollywood Reporter says Disney and Lucasfilm have settled on a release date of May 24, 2019 for "Star Wars: Episode IX" rather than following the cycle of annual end-of-year releases we saw with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and this December's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

It looks as though the studio plans to transition new Star Wars flicks into a (northern) summer affair. Next year's planned release of the Han Solo origin story movie is also set for late May.

We don't know much about "Episode IX," except that it will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and be written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. And we probably won't see much of Han Solo, except perhaps as a hologram.