Star Wars Episode 9 panel: Watch title, trailer reveals from Celebration Chicago

The circle will soon be complete -- Star Wars Episode 9's title is coming, and you can follow along with the big reveal.

The final movie in the Skywalker saga is getting its first showcase at a panel during Star Wars Celebration Chicago, where the title, first trailer and poster are likely to be revealed.

Director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will end months of fan speculation and give us some delicious hints about the movie.

Disney

The panel is set to stream on both StarWars.com and on the Star Wars YouTube channel, which will broadcast starting at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. UK. We will be updating this post with details from the panel as they reveal. So far, a first photo from the movie has glimpsed the stage, showing the beginnings of a new adventure.

Star Wars

Abrams said that he is currently in the editing and visual effects stage of the film, but did give a tease as to the plot.

"This movie, it's about this new generation, and what they've inherited, the light and the dark," Abrams said, seeming to reference Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Issac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Abrams noted that the new film will not take place immediately after The Last Jedi, but that Carrie Fisher's Leia will be a part of the story as previously confirmed.

"You don't recast that part and you don't have her disappear," Abrams said, noting that they found a way to work with her even though she is no longer with us. "What if we could write scenes around her," the director said, regarding the process of finding a way to include Leia in the film.

Star Wars

Legacy cast member Billy Dee Williams took the stage to note that his Lando character has never left him, and that joining the new movie was a surprise. He also brought with him a look at himself in one of Lando's flashy outfits.

Star Wars

Naomi Ackie joined the stage with the cast to reveal her new character named Jana. While very little is known, she did tease that she will be on a "wicked" adventure with the characters. When moderator Stephen Colbert asked if her character is Lando's daughter as has been rumored, she did not confirm or deny.

"Lando is a very charming man so he can have children all over the universe," Ackie teased.

Star Wars

John Boyega revealed that thanks to the time jump, Finn is now going to be a full-fledged Resistance Fighter, with a new haircut to boot.

Star Wars

But regarding his longtime nemesis Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Boyega confirmed that he has closure. "Phasma yeah she dead," Boyega said.

Oscar Isaac's Poe is seen being close to his bestie Finn in a new photo from the film, with Isaac noting that Poe is very serious the friendship between the two.

Star Wars

A new white outfit for Rey was revealed when Daisy Ridley spoke during Star Wars Celebration, with Daisy Ridley noting that while her character did take the Jedi texts from Ahch-To, how much she has read is up in the air.

"As we saw those books are pretty large, she may have started," Ridley teased. She deflected questions about whether she has any new Force powers, though.

Star Wars

Ridley did reveal though that Luke Skywalker's lightsaber did survive the events of The Last Jedi, so looks like that item is coming back into play.

Star Wars: Episode 9 premieres Dec. 19 in the UK and Dec. 20 in the US and Australia, If you want to catch up or revisit the saga in the meantime, check out our guide to watching all the movies online in chronological order.

Celebration Chicago runs until Monday -- here's what you should expect from the rest of the weekend.