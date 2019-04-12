Star Wars Episode 9 panel: How to watch title, trailer reveals at Celebration Chicago

Disney

The circle will soon be complete -- Star Wars Episode 9's title is coming, and you can follow along with the big reveal.

The final movie in the Skywalker saga is getting its first showcase at a panel during Star Wars Celebration Chicago, where the title, first trailer and poster are likely to be revealed.

Director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will end months of fan speculation and give us some delicious hints about the movie.

The panel is set to stream on both StarWars.com and on the Star Wars YouTube channel, which will broadcast starting at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. UK. We will be updating this post with details from the panel as they reveal.

Star Wars: Episode 9 premieres Dec. 19 in the UK and Dec. 20 in the US and Australia, If you want to catch up or revisit the saga in the meantime, check out our guide to watching all the movies online in chronological order.

Celebration Chicago runs until Monday -- here's what you should expect from the rest of the weekend.