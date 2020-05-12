Star Wars Episode 1: Racer won't hit Switch today after all

Aspyr

The arrival of the remastered Star Wars Episode 1: Racer on Nintendo Switch and PS4 will be delayed, developer Aspyr revealed in a tweet Monday. The Switch version was meant to come out Tuesday and the PS4 version on May 26, and the company didn't set a new release date for the game.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4," Aspyr wrote, with a promise that it'll update us "as soon as possible."

We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) May 11, 2020

Episode 1: Racer was originally released on N64 and PC as a tie-in to The Phantom Menace back in 1999, adapting the movie's rather excellent podracing sequence -- which isn't quite as good as the climatic lightsaber battle -- into a full-blown game. It's being spruced up for modern consoles by Aspyr, which also handled the recent Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy remasters.

It'll cost $15, which is a little pricey for a 20-year-old game, but you can engage in the old-school joy that is split-screen multiplayer. It also has all those cool Star Wars music and sound effects, 25 playable characters and tracks that span eight planets.

Jake Lloyd and Lewis MacLeod, who portrayed rascally future galactic warlord Anakin Skywalker and massive jerk Sebulba in The Phantom Menace, played those characters in the game.

"It's a great game and it has emotional resonance," producer James Vicari told StarWars.com in April. "We really believe in reuniting fans with something they cherished, or connecting a new audience with something they may have missed."

The game got a PS2 sequel, Racer Revenge, in 2002 and that was in 2016.