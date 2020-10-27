Star Wars Episode 1: Racer launches on Xbox One Tuesday

When Star Wars Episode 1: Racer came out on Nintendo Switch and PS4 earlier this year, Xbox One gamers were seemingly left out of the retro gaming fun. Developer Aspyr let them join in on Tuesday, as the game launched on Microsoft's console . It'll also be playable on Xbox Series X and S when they launch Nov. 10, Aspyr confirmed to CNET.

Episode 1: Racer was originally released on N64 and PC as a tie-in to The Phantom Menace back in 1999, adapting the movie's iconic pod racing sequence into a full-blown game. Aspyr, previously handled the recent Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy remasters.

"We released Star Wars Episode l: Racer on Switch and PS4 earlier this year and were thrilled to see the positive response among those playing for the first time, as well as fans of the original, all of whom couldn't get enough of this adrenaline-pumping favorite," Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr, said in a release "Now, we're finally bringing it to the Xbox fans so they can join the race, put the pedal to the metal, and experience a beloved classic Star Wars game."

The 21-year-old game doesn't include online multiplayer, but you can play with friends in split-screen. It has 25 playable characters, and race tracks that span eight planets.

The game got a PS2 sequel, Racer Revenge, in 2002, and that was in 2016.