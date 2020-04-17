Aspyr

A remastered version of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer will hit Nintendo Switch and PS4 on May 12. It was originally released on N64 and PC as a tie-in to The Phantom Menace back in 1999, adapting the movie's rather excellent podracing sequence in a full-blown game.

It's been spruced up for modern consoles by developer Aspyr, which also handled the recent Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy remasters.

"The beloved game has been modernized for the most optimal gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4," Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr, said in a release. "Star Wars fans should get ready to steer their racer to victory and leave their opponents in the dust."