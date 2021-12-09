Star Wars: Eclipse, a brand new video game, unveiled at The Game Awards

Lucasfilm

On a night of big reveals, one of the biggest comes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Announced at The Game Awards, Star Wars: Eclipse is a game from Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.

There's been rumours and reports centred around a Quantic Dream driven Star Wars title for months, but this is the first official announcement of the game's existence. Quantic Dream was also in the headlines earlier this year after successfully suing French newspaper Le Monde for reporting on an allegedly toxic work environment.

Star Wars: Eclipse is a game set during the High Republic era and is described as an action/adventure. The game is being described as in "early development" which is code for, we won't be seeing this for a while.

The game was reportedly leaked earlier in the day, with Lucasfilm seemingly posting the trailer a little earlier than scheduled.

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse trailer went live early on Facebook, but has since been removed. pic.twitter.com/PmZurWQxzJ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 10, 2021

Star Wars fans have been treated fairly well by developers in the past few years, with strong titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the Battlefront games (if you can forgive the microtransactions) doing solid justice to the beloved franchise. Already on the horizon is a PS5 and PC remake of the acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic.