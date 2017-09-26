Somewhere in a dentist's office far, far away, Dr. J. Steven Abernathy is marshaling the rebel forces to launch a root canal procedure. The Arkansas laser dentistry specialist released a Star Wars spoof video last week that makes the dreaded treatment feel like a rollicking sci-fi adventure.

The video, brought to our attention by Geekologie, drops Abernathy, wearing a very un-Jedi Hawaiian shirt, into the 1977 "Star Wars" movie scene where the forces of good plan the trench-run attack on Darth Vader's Death Star.

"Lasers aren't just for X-wings anymore," Abernathy declares as he sells the benefits of using laser technology for root canals.

The video isn't content to stop there. We get a snippet of the actual trench run with Abernathy as the pilot. He then hangs out with Han Solo and Chewbacca before receiving a hero's welcome from Princess Leia.

The combination of Star Wars scenes with dental jargon and images makes for a weirdly entertaining experience. Hang around till the end for a wink-wink reference to the much-maligned "Star Wars Holiday Special."

Abernathy is no stranger to adventure. He has a colorful background as a pilot, sailor, presidential historian and writer of five novels. He also teaches the latest laser techniques for root canals. Now he can add "Jedi" to his list of accomplishments.