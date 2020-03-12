Star Wars deepfake: Kylo Ren proposes to Rey in Pride and Prejudice

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Ever since Star Wars characters Kylo Ren and Rey were first introduced in The Force Awakens, fans have hoped for a star-crossed romance. Granted, the pair did share one heck of a kiss at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, but instead of love it was apparently a non-romantic thank you.

Fans still hoping for a Kylo/Rey romance can pretend with a new deepfake video of the characters recast as Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 movie Pride and Prejudice. Made by YouTube user Madgans, the deepfake video swapped out the faces of original Pride and Prejudice actors Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley with the faces of Star Wars actors Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren't -- often a different face is superimposed onto the original. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake.

In the scene featured in this. deepfake, Darcy professes his love and proposes marriage to Elizabeth. While the original actor Knightley and her deepfake replacement Daisy Ridley look a lot alike in real life, actors Macfadyen and Driver look nothing like one another. Still, the results are surprisingly convincing.

Even the comments on the video have fans wanting more.

"This is the ending for The Rise of Skywalker that we should've had," one user posted. Posted another, "I can't watch this without fangirling so hard; it's perfect." And other: "This is the remake casting we all didn't know we needed."

Urged by fans to make more Kylo and Rey deepfake videos, Madgans posted yet another video showing Driver and Ridley sharing another tender moment from Pride and Prejudice.

Previously, Madgans has made impressive deepfake videos of Driver replacing Alan Rickman as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies, and Mel Gibson replacing Russell Crowe in Gladiator.