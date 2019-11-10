Lucasfilm Ltd.

Most Star Wars fans assumed The Last Jedi was referring to Luke Skywalker, as played by Mark Hamill but, in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Todd Fisher, brother of Carrie Fisher, claimed that one of the major payoffs planned in The Rise of Skywalker was the realization of Leia as a fully-fledged Jedi warrior.

"She was going to be the big payoff in the final film," Todd Fisher said. "She was going to be the last Jedi, so to speak."

Of course, with Carrie Fisher passing away in 2016, we'll never get to see Fisher assume that role. That being said, Todd Fisher was very satisfied with the way director J.J. Abrams integrated the final footage of Carrie Fisher as Leia into The Rise of Skywalker.

"They had eight minutes of footage," he explained. "They grabbed every frame and analyzed it... and then reverse-engineered it and got it into the story the right way. It's kind of magical."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas Dec. 20 worldwide.