Carrie Fisher Star Wars tribute video sparks joy and sadness

An official Star Wars tribute reel honors Carrie Fisher's life and work to the tune of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel."

Tech Culture

The Star Wars Celebration fan event kicked off Thursday in Orlando, Florida, with the release of a video tribute to Carrie Fisher that was simultaneously joyful, celebratory and heartbreaking. Fisher, who brought Princess Leia to life, died of cardiac arrest in late 2016.

More Star Wars

The video shows famous on-screen moments and ones from behind the scenes too. There's the iconic "I love you" footage with Princess Leia and Han Solo and some brief battle clips. The Star Wars film scenes are intercut with snippets of interviews that serve to remind us of Fisher's sparkling, no-holds-barred personality.

Other Star Wars celebrities, including director J.J. Abrams, Harrison Ford and Gwendoline Christie, talk about what Fisher and Princess Leia mean to them. The tribute shows not only how integral Fisher was to the Star Wars world, but how important it was to her in turn.

The video debuted during a panel featuring actress Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, on Thursday.

billielourd.jpgEnlarge Image

Billie Lourd at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

More stories

Up Next: Internet giants roar back against net neutrality teardown
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF