Star Wars Black Series celebrates Rogue One's fifth anniversary

Exclusive: Hasbro is releasing new 6-inch figures of Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, Bodhi Rook, Galen Erso and Antoc Merrick.

Star Wars Black Series Jyn Erso with hood

Rogue One legend Jyn Erso returns to Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series.

 Hasbro

Star Wars collections are built on hope. This year marks the fifth anniversary of Rogue One, and CNET can exclusively reveal that Hasbro is marking the milestone by releasing new action figures based on the beloved spinoff movie's heroes in its 6-inch Black Series.

Hasbro will also showcase the figures and others in a Hasbro Pulse livestream Wednesday. They'll set you back $23 each and come out this fall.

The Rogue One wave includes rebel legend Jyn Erso, morally questionable spy Cassian Andor, sassy droid K-2SO, blind warrior Chirrut Îmwe, his soldier bud Baze Malbus, Imperial defector Bodhi Rook, Death Star scientist Galen Erso and X-Wing pilot Antoc Merrick.

Rogue One returns to Hasbro Star Wars Black Series for its fifth anniversary

Long-time collectors may remember the first five getting figures back in 2016, but Hasbro has since upped its game in a big way through its Photo Real tech, so these new versions of the squad look a whole lot better.

Bodhi, Galen and Merrick are completely new figures, with the latter pair being exclusive to Target. 

Fans will know that all of these characters are unlikely to show up in any sequels, but Cassian will return in Disney Plus prequel series Andor. The show's release date hasn't been revealed yet.