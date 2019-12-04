Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration adds Rise of Skywalker characters

EA

Star Wars Battlefront II is launching a new edition to celebrate the upcoming release of the ninth Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker. The question is whether this new version of the game will be enough to win over fans who still have a bone to pick with the publisher, EA.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition comes out Thursday, and will include all the previously released content encompassing characters from the first two Star Wars trilogies along with new playable units, maps and characters from the new trilogy. Players who currently own Battlefront II can upgrade to the new edition for $25, while new players will have to pay $40.

The Rise of Skywalker content will release via an update on Dec. 17. It will include Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren as hero characters who are more powerful than the regular units, but only available when a hero token is acquired on the battlefield. The new jungle planet seen in the trailer for the film will also be available as a map, but not until the film releases on Dec. 20.

Another update in January will include BB-8 and the evil droid BB-9E, along with the new Jakku map.

Originally released in 2017, Battlefront II was highly anticipated by fans of the earlier games but became the focal point of the controversy of microtransactions. In its original state, the game had several popular heroes like Darth Vader only unlockable via in-game currency that would take 40 hours to acquire or by buying the currency with real money. This caused a huge backlash leading EA getting rid of microtransaction in the game.