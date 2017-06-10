Star Wars Battlefront II: Rey fights Darth Maul in leaked 12-minute video

Star Wars Battlefront II isn't just epic skirmishes -- it'll have a single-player campaign.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET
The Death Star trench run was just a warm-up. On November 17, 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC to throw you into online multiplayer skirmishes from across the entire Star Wars saga -- and a single-player campaign that might tempt you to the Dark Side.

This Star Wars Battlefront II mural, on the side of the Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles, towers above E3 attendees.

But you won't have to wait quite that long to see the game in action. Somehow, hours ahead of EA's E3 press conference today, a YouTuber managed to sneak away with 12 minutes of footage with an early multiplayer build of the game -- where Rey (from The Force Awakens) and Darth Maul (The Phantom Menace) face off with their iconic lightsabers.

Back at Star Wars Celebration in April, we learned that the game would feature heroes from across the ages, but it looks like a few decades won't keep these warriors from going directly head-to-head.

Or employing ancient weaponry, for that matter: In this level, set at Naboo Palace on Theed (Queen Amidala's home, if you'll recall) the character selection screen shows the original N-1 Starfighter and Super Battle Droids as playable options, depending on whether you're fighting with the droid army or against them.  

We're expecting an official gameplay reveal here at E3 2017 as well, and it it should be coming in a matter of minutes. We'll add it here. You can also follow along with EA's livestream and read about all the announcements starting at 12p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, right here.

In the meanwhile, here's the previous trailer from Star Wars Celebration:

