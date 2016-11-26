Yoda wails about seagulls in new Bad Lip Reading video

The folks at Bad Lip Reading have given Star Wars fans an early holiday gift. On Friday, the hit YouTube channel released a video working their magic on the Yoda-Luke Skywalker Jedi training scene from "The Empire Strikes Back," and the Force is with it.

It starts out with poor farmboy Luke having a tough day. ("I hate Brenda, and a bad guy hit me in the shin, and I peed all over my pants!") But seems Master Yoda's got a cure for that, and it involves the little green guy singing a terrifically catchy little tune about why he's not fond of seagulls. Something about poking him in the coconut, and we don't know a lot about Yoda's anatomy, but that sounds kinda painful.

The famous scene where Yoda zips around attached to Luke's back comes in for some hilarious lip-reading translation too. Yoda makes a pretty good backpack, it turns out.

Bad Lip Reading addicts may remember a shorter version of Yoda's seagull song mixed into this longer "Empire" video from a year ago. Yep, he's still kinda pitchy, but who died and made Luke the Simon Cowell of space anyway?