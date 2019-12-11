Baby Yoda loved most by Utah, New Hampshire, Rhode Island

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Everyone seems to be Baby Yoda crazy ever since the character -- officially known as The Child -- first debuted on The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. The are Baby Yoda toys, fashion and even cakes.

The adorable 50-year-old creature has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers, but how does that break down by state?

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, Baby Yoda is a huge hit in Utah -- maybe because they have one of the highest birth rates in the country.

The next states in line are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Washington and Oregon. These states are the most obsessed with Baby Yoda

The Force is not Strong with Mississippi. The southern state is the least obsessed with Baby Yoda. District of Columbia, Louisiana, Georgia and Arkansas aren't very smitten with the Child either.

This state-by-state list was created by data analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com who used Google Trends to find and rank the states that googled the words "Baby Yoda" the most.

Regardless if you love or can't stand the little fella, Baby Yoda has been dominating the headlines from popping up in a painting of Disney CEO Bob Iger to a petition started by fans demanding a Baby Yoda emoji.

Baby Yoda isn't going away any time soon. So deal with it, Mississippi.