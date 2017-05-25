Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

Star Wars exploded onto the scene 40 years ago, and immediately made household names of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. Since then, a galaxy of stars have appeared in the saga, including Natalie Portman, Samuel L Jackson and Daniel Craig.

Hang on ... Daniel Craig? Yes, the James Bond star snuck into "The Force Awakens" for a cheeky cameo hidden under a Stormtrooper's helmet. And he's not the only well-known name to have had a small role in the Star Wars movies.

Whether they're celebrity cameos, early appearances from today's stars or production wizards having a moment in the spotlight, here's our rundown of the well-known names you might not have spotted in the Star Wars movies.

Established actors have joined Daniel Craig in playing cameo roles, like Simon Pegg fulfilling his lifelong fanboy's dream to be involved in a Star Wars movie. Then there are the stars of today who weren't so well known when they stepped into the Star Wars universe: Kiera Knightley, Treat Williams and Rose Byrne are among the performers who had early Star Wars roles.

Then there are those whose faces you recognise but whose names you may not know -- like John Ratzenberger, better known as Cliff from "Cheers". Speaking of familiar TV faces, various "Game of Thrones" actors have appeared in the more recent movies. And the Imperial military forces are staffed almost exclusively by British TV actors like Julian Glover, Michael Sheard and Brian Blessed, familiar to UK viewers from "Doctor Who" and many other telly classics.

Then there are the faces you won't recognise at all, but who've nonetheless had a huge impact on the saga. Many of the filmmakers who created movie magic in special effects, sound and other behind-the-scenes departments donned Rebel or Imperial uniforms and stepped in front of the camera.

Fans will know about the important contributions to the look and feel of the Star Wars universe made by the likes of Ralph McQuarrie, Ben Burtt and John Knoll, and it turns out if you look closely you can spot them actually in the films too.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.