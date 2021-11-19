Star Wars: Ahsoka casts Mandalorian Sabine Wren from Rebels

Lucasfilm Animation

The upcoming Star Wars spinoff series about Ahsoka Tano has cast another character, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo to star alongside Rosario Dawson on the Disney Plus show, according to reports Friday. Bordizzo is reportedly portraying Sabine Wren, the main Mandalorian from the Star Wars: Rebels CGI animated series.

Dawson will star in the lead role on the live-action show after she portrayed Jedi Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian in 2020. Prior to that live-action appearance, the animated version of Ahsoka was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and appeared in Rebels with Sabine Wren.

While Star Wars: Ahsoka was originally expected to launch on Disney Plus around holiday 2021, there's still no release date in sight. But another Mandalorian and Star Wars spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, will be streaming on Disney Plus December 29.

Lucasfilm and Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.