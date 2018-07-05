Star Wars actor says backlash almost led him to suicide

Video screenshot by Anthony Domanico/CNET

The actor who played Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace revealed this week that fans' rabid response to his character almost led him to take his own life.

On Tuesday, Ahmed Best posted a photo on Twitter of himself with his son, saying "20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It's still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival."

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. pic.twitter.com/NvVnImoJ7N — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 3, 2018

The computer-generated character Jar Jar Binks first appeared in 1999, and has since become one of the most despised characters in the Star Wars universe.

"I had death threats through the internet," Best, now 44, told Wired last year. "I had people come to me and say, 'You destroyed my childhood.' That's difficult for a 25-year-old to hear."

Star Wars' fans have a history of directing toxic comments, emails and posts to actors and others they dislike. Last month "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted all the posts on her Instagram account, leaving only a message that read, "Afraid, but doing it anyway," with an Ewok emoji at the end. And some fans have become so angry with The Last Jedi, they've petitioned to have the film removed from the Star Wars canon and sent death threats to its director, Rian Johnson.

Best thanked the nearly 40,000 people who liked the tweet and the 3,000 people who offered their support."Thank you all for your love and kindness," he wrote. "It means very much to me."

Thank you all for your love and kindness. Its been overwhelming. I’m gonna start writing this show. Gonna need help cause I’ve never done this before. I will be trying stuff out and posting it here. Let folks know. Thanks for all your support. It means so very much to me. — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 4, 2018

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. The number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).